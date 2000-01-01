Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:39 PM
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 466
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-order Update
New Pre-Orders for MMC R22 Boreas, Legends LG43 Trypticon and Transformers Movie The Last Knight! MakeToys Contactshot In Stock and Ready to Ship! Plus more....


** Product Updates
------------------------------------------------------------

**Mastermind Creations - Reformatted R-22 - Boreas!
------------------------------------------------------------(http://www.agesthreeandup.com/master...d-r-22-boreas/)

** Legends Series - LG43 - Trypticon
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Order - Reserve Now! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/takara...g43-trypticon/)


** Transformers 5 - The Last Knight
------------------------------------------------------------
New Pre-Orders - Reserve Today! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/the-la...t/?sort=newest)


** MakeToys MTCD-06 Contactshot
------------------------------------------------------------
In Stock And Ready to Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/maketo...6-contactshot/)


** MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple
------------------------------------------------------------
In Stock and Ready to Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-35-...piece-grapple/)


** MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor
------------------------------------------------------------
In Stock And Ready to Ship! (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-34-...-wars-cheetor/)


** New Arrivals
------------------------------------------------------------
See All New Arrivals (http://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/?sort=newest)


** Recent Pre-orders
------------------------------------------------------------
(http://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/?sort=newest)

------------------------------------------------------------
Find us on Social Media!

https://www.facebook.com/agesthreeandup https://twitter.com/agesthreeandup/ https://www.youtube.com/user/A3UReview https://www.instagram.com/ages3andup
__________________
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
