Solo Black Series Figures Released in Canada
*Star Wars Black Series* figures from the new *Solo* stand alone film(and beyond) are being sighted at EB Games stores in Canada. This wave...
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.