|
TFW2005?s Siege Phantom Strike Squadron (Skywarp) Gallery Live!
I feel like there is a Siege on my wallet this year with all these awesome Generations figures! Today we are taking a look at the freshly dropped Amazon exclusive Decepticon Phantom Strike Squadron 4 pack
. The set contains Siege Skywarp, which is a repaint of Voyager Starscream, alogn with 3 *masters – Terror-Daxtyl, Fracas and Shrute. The crew is shipping now and if not already at your doors, should be soon. Right now this is the only way to obtain Skywarp, so if you want a trio of the classic G1 Seekers on your Siege shelf » Continue Reading.
