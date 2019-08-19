Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005?s Siege Phantom Strike Squadron (Skywarp) Gallery Live!


I feel like there is a Siege on my wallet this year with all these awesome Generations figures! Today we are taking a look at the freshly dropped Amazon exclusive Decepticon Phantom Strike Squadron 4 pack. The set contains Siege Skywarp, which is a repaint of Voyager Starscream, alogn with 3 *masters – Terror-Daxtyl, Fracas and Shrute. The crew is shipping now and if not already at your doors, should be soon. Right now this is the only way to obtain Skywarp, so if you want a trio of the classic G1 Seekers on your Siege shelf &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Siege Phantom Strike Squadron (Skywarp) Gallery Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
