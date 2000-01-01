Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece, TF Prime, Macross, 3rd Party For Sale
Hello,

I’m selling the following items. All are MIB with all packaging, instructions and accessories except where noted. Smoke and pet free home. All items have been transformed less then 5 times. Some only twice.

Prices are Canadian and do not include shipping. I would prefer to sell locally in the Ottawa area but I’m willing to ship. E-transfer is preferred payment if I’m shipping. PayPal is acceptable if the buyer pays the fees.

I have Kijiji ads up for most of this stuff and I can send you a link or pictures in an email.

Thank you for looking!

Takara Masterpiece:

MP-14C Clampdown $80
MP-25L Loudpedal $80
MP-21G G2 Bumblebee $80

Takara Star Wars Millennium Falcon 2018 version $80

Herocross Hybrid Metal Figuration #015 Optimus Prime $80

Hasbro Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime 100% complete but no packaging $70

Transformers Prime Stuff:

Hasbro First Edition Voyager Bulkhead 100% complete but no packaging $50

Hasbro Robots in Disguise Deluxe Wheeljack 100% complete but no packaging $30

Hasbro Robots in Disguise Deluxe Vehicon $30

Maketoys Headmasters:

MTMR-01 Cupola AKA Chromedome $130
MTMR-04 Ironwill AKA Hardhead $130

Macross/Robotech stuff:

Robotech Masterpiece Volume 4 Max VF-1J $100

Macross 7 VF-19S 1/65 Blazer Valkyrie $20
