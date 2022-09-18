TFcon is very pleased to welcome Andy Barnett to TFcon Chicago 2022
. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voice of Rhinox in Transformers War For Cybertron: Kingdom. Andy will be participating in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions at the world?s largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend. Andy Barnett is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.com
.
