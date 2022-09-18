September is starting to show more new Transformers sightings around the globe. New Beast Wars reissues in Australia, more Legacy toys in Germany, new Studio Series toys in Korea, more Beast Wars reissues in Mexico, and Legacy Velocitron toys in New Zealand. Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Reissues Tigatron, Retrax & Cybershark In Australia
*?*Via Ozformers
*we can report that Beast Wars Tigatron, Retrax and Cybershark reissues were spotted at several BigW stores. Legacy Wave 2 Voyager In Germany ?
*2005 Boards member Nevermore*found Legacy Jhiaxus at*Smyths in downtown Essen. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/korea-transformers-sightings.195227/page-4#post-20575405">Studio Series Wave 15 & 17 Deluxe And Wave 17 » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? September Week 3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...