Three New Licensed Transformers Advent Calendars For 2018 In Australia
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*for giving us the heads up of three new licensed Transformers Advent Calendars For 2018 In Australia. First, we have some nice and sweet (literally)*Kinnerton Advent Calendars. These have been already spotted at Australian retail
. There are 2 different presentations: *Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar with Optimus and Bumblebee on the front box-* $3 AUD ($2.13) at BigW – 24 days/chocolates (40gm). *Glossy Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar Glossy with just Bumblebee on the front box – $4 AUD ($2.85) at Aldi – 25 days/chocolates (90gm). But there’s more! Ooshies has announced
their Advent Calendar too. » Continue Reading.
