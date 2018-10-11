Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,237

Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 & 2 Legion Class and Wave 1 Warrior Out In Hungary



Transformers: Cyberverse figures took some time to arrive to Hungarian stores, but we are glad that Wave 1 & 2 Legion Class and Wave 1 Warrior*finally hit shelves. 2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave found the following figurea at KreativeJatekok (available in webshops too): –Scout class Wave 1-2*– 3740 HUF (13.27$): Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron, Starscream, Slipstream, Optimus Prime, Windblade –Warrior class Wave 1 only*– 6790 HUF (24.11$): Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Shockwave, Starscream Happy hunting!



The post







More... Transformers: Cyberverse figures took some time to arrive to Hungarian stores, but we are glad that Wave 1 & 2 Legion Class and Wave 1 Warrior*finally hit shelves. 2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave found the following figurea at KreativeJatekok (available in webshops too): –Scout class Wave 1-2*– 3740 HUF (13.27$): Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron, Starscream, Slipstream, Optimus Prime, Windblade –Warrior class Wave 1 only*– 6790 HUF (24.11$): Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Shockwave, Starscream Happy hunting!The post Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 1 & 2 Legion Class and Wave 1 Warrior Out In Hungary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.