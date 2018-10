Ryan Tedder And Hailee Steinfeld Records An Original Song For Transformers: Bumblebee

Back in January, actress and singer*Hailee Steinfeld expressed her enthusiasm to perform an original song for her upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. It seems as though she has done exactly that. However, she's not alone. Collaborating with her is the lead singer of OneRepublic;*Ryan Tedder. Mr. Tedder made the announcement via Twitter but the tweet has since been deleted. But it's too late to apologize (pun intended), for 2005 Boards Member Transformers Database managed to snag a screenshot prior to the deletion. Ryan Tedder is best known as a great songwriter who collaborated with artists such as*Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Taylor