Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Ryan Tedder And Hailee Steinfeld Records An Original Song For Transformers: Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,237
Ryan Tedder And Hailee Steinfeld Records An Original Song For Transformers: Bumblebee


Back in January, actress and singer*Hailee Steinfeld expressed her enthusiasm to perform an original song for her upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. It seems as though she has done exactly that. However, she’s not alone. Collaborating with her is the lead singer of OneRepublic;*Ryan Tedder. Mr. Tedder made the announcement via Twitter but the tweet has since been deleted. But it’s too late to apologize (pun intended), for 2005 Boards Member Transformers Database managed to snag a screenshot prior to the deletion. Ryan Tedder is best known as a great songwriter who collaborated with artists such as*Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Taylor &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Ryan Tedder And Hailee Steinfeld Records An Original Song For Transformers: Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers TFCon 2018 Convention Exclusive Maketoys Maestro MTRM-09GII Jazz
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Causality M3 Crossfire Intimidator (Menasor) Set in box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Original G1 Complete with Box Canadian

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.