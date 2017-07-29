|
Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm, Deluxe Crosshairs And Strafe New/La
Via the digital version of Peruvian newspaper El Comercio Peru, we have some*Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm, Deluxe Crosshairs And Strafe New/Larger Stock Photos*that are included in the official Hasbro Peru digital catalogue
. There are new pictures for Crosshairs robot mode and Strage packaging. While the rest of the pictures were reported before, all of them are much larger. You can check the pictures after the jump and then sound off your opinions at the 2005 Boards!      
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm, Deluxe Crosshairs And Strafe New/Larger Stock Photos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.