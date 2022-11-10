Hasbro Transformers designer*Mark Maher*has once again taken to his*Instagram account
*for another behind the scenes post. This time he?s revealing for us some secrets and hidden details of the Transformers Legacy: Evolution Deluxe Breakdown. Here?s the breakdown on Legacy Deluxe Stunticon Breakdown. So glad everyone is able to finally finish the whole Stunticon team, another post I?ll go ham on a photoshoot of fully combined Menasor, but for now, lets talk some behind the scenes deets! When I was first told we had to redeco Wildrider into Breakdown, I was a little weary, but a miracle happened, this wave had » Continue Reading.
