Today, 06:46 PM
serenity
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Armada Jetfire / Convoy / Optimus
Hey, I'm searching for (in either micron legend or armada)
In either the powerlinx colors or normal.

Jetfire

Overload
Optimus Prime
