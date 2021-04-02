|
War For Cybertron Haslab Unicron Official Conversion Video
The official Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel
have uploaded an official conversion video of*War For Cybertron Haslab Unicron. This a slow step-by-step transformation of the Chaos Bringer from planet into robot mode. You can see how many part you need to fold to finally unleash the biggest official Transformers figure in you collection. Unicron is already shipping and it’s being delivered to all original Haslab crowdfunding backers. Watch the video below and then let us know if you received your Unicron and your first impressions about this massive figure on the 2005 Board!
