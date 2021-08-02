|
Closer Look At Rise Of The Beasts Mirage Vehicle
Twitter user*@iamconnorwoods
*has shared new images of*Rise Of The Beasts Mirage vehicle mode for your viewing pleasure. The images gives a very close look at Mirage alt mode: A silver Porsche with a big blue stripe on the hood. We can also spot a small Autobot insignia. See the images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
