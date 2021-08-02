Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Closer Look At Rise Of The Beasts Mirage Vehicle


Twitter user*@iamconnorwoods*has shared new images of*Rise Of The Beasts Mirage vehicle mode for your viewing pleasure. The images gives a very close look at Mirage alt mode: A silver Porsche with a big blue stripe on the hood. We can also spot a small Autobot insignia. See the images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Closer Look At Rise Of The Beasts Mirage Vehicle appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



