Closer Look At Rise Of The Beasts Mirage Vehicle

Twitter user @iamconnorwoods has shared new images of Rise Of The Beasts Mirage vehicle mode for your viewing pleasure. The images gives a very close look at Mirage alt mode: A silver Porsche with a big blue stripe on the hood. We can also spot a small Autobot insignia. See the images attached to this news post after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!