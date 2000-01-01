down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,073

Transformers Studio Series Leader DOTM Megatron and Jetfire Released at Retail Thanks to multiple sightings we now have confirmation that Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron and Jetfire have been released at Canadian retail.



These figures have been found at EB Games locations across Ontario. The figures go for a steep $69.99 plus tax. ($62.99 plus tax with am Edge Card)



Have you been looking for these figures? Have you found them? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings forums today! Attached Thumbnails