down_shift
Transformers Studio Series Leader DOTM Megatron and Jetfire Released at Retail
Thanks to multiple sightings we now have confirmation that Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron and Jetfire have been released at Canadian retail.

These figures have been found at EB Games locations across Ontario. The figures go for a steep $69.99 plus tax. ($62.99 plus tax with am Edge Card)

Have you been looking for these figures? Have you found them? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings forums today!
GotBot
Re: Transformers Studio Series Leader DOTM Megatron and Jetfire Released at Retail
Oh wow, He is only being reported now? I saw him at EB about 3 weeks or a month ago.
