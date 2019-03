down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,073

Transformers: Bumblebee Energon Igniters Blitzwing and Dropkick Released at Retail Thanks to board member wesperino for letting us know that Energon Igniters Blitzwing and Dropkick have been found at a Walmart in Ontario.



These figures are also typically found for the moment in a special display. Mileage may vary from store to store.



