PE hand/feet KOS? Gonna grab at least one copy each of the official Perfect Effect hand/foot kits, but also looking to add nicer hands/feet to the combiners that don't have dedicated sets (Liokaiser, funpubs, etc)



Where can a guy get his hands on some of those PE hand/feet KOs? I think they came in various colours



Might look to mix & match

(Predacus w/ red & black, ThunderMayhem w/ blue & grey/silver, etc)

