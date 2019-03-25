Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Creative Destruction Video Game In-Game Event Featuring Transformers Bumblebee


Creative Destruction is a FPS/TPS sandbox survival game made by Titan Studio that combines Battle Royale with a constructive concept. Creative Destruction will work with Hasbro to host a special in-game event featuring Transformers’ Bumblebee from March 28 to April 28. Players will have the chance to battle, shoot, transform and drive as Bumblebee! The game is available for download on Steam, PC, and mobile devices. You may check out Creative Destruction official website for the respective links and extra information on the game. Check out the promotional video below and some promotional images after the jump. Then, let us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Creative Destruction Video Game In-Game Event Featuring Transformers Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
