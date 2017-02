Lucid Harbinger Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2010 Location: Montreal Posts: 39

Universe 2.0 Deluxe Hound Waist Piece I have a perfectly good Universe 2.0 Deluxe Hound, except he's missing his black and silver waist piece, so the middle of him looks rather empty in robot mode.



It looks fairly simple to snap on and off, so I just need a new waist piece.



Would anyone have one, or, more likely, a junker Hound from which I could take the waist piece?