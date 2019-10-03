Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,538

New York Comic Con 2019 Coverage: Pop Culture Shock G1 Transformers Statues



Direct from New York Comic Con we have new images of the upcoming new*Pop Culture Shock G1 Transformers Statues of Megatron and Grimlock. These statues are really faithful to the original G1 cartoon design and they have got an amazing cell-shaded finishing that make them look as if they were taken out directly from the classic G1 show! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Direct from New York Comic Con we have new images of the upcoming new*Pop Culture Shock G1 Transformers Statues of Megatron and Grimlock. These statues are really faithful to the original G1 cartoon design and they have got an amazing cell-shaded finishing that make them look as if they were taken out directly from the classic G1 show! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post New York Comic Con 2019 Coverage: Pop Culture Shock G1 Transformers Statues appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.