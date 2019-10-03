Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,538

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Composite Armor



Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle brings Composite Armor to Wave 4. While Tanks in our game are cool and all, their biggest problem is being too defensive and not actually getting any offense going. To that end, it gained +1 to attack which is abnormal for an Armor, but not unprecedented. Its also justifiable that a Tank can ram with more power if its armor is sturdier. Ken’s full column includes more details on how this card plays in your decks, so check it out



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.