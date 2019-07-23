|
Hasbro To Reduce Toy Production In China And Move To India And Vietnam
After a successful 2nd Quarter in 2019, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke to CNBC to further clarify a statement made during their financial call
. Due to the recent Trade War between United States and China, Hasbro has decided to reduce its toy production in China and keep it under 50% by 2020. The company currently produce 20% of its products in US while 67% comes from China. “Were increasingly spreading our footprint and adding new geographies for production globally,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said during an earnings call Tuesday. “That includes new production in India and Vietnam.” You can » Continue Reading.
