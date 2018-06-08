|
Papa Toys Legends Scaled G1 Hot Rod / Hot Rodimus Prototype
Third Party Papa Toys have shared images of their new*Legends Scaled G1* Hot Rod / Hot Rodimus Protype*via their Weibo account
. Another entry to the growing Legends scaled market. This is a very impressive take on G1 Rodimus Prime for a figure this size. The robot mode shows very nice proportions and includes his iconic blaster and buzzsaw. No vehicle mode shown yet, but an extra render image lets us see that this Hot Rod may also come with an extra trailer to transform him into Rodimus Prime. No price or release date yet, but be sure to come » Continue Reading.
