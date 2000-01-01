Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:21 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 435
TRU.ca - Bot Shots
Found these listed on the site.
Looks interesting, but pricey.
Makes me think of those Hero Smashers.
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294946
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294836
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294846
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348436
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348536
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348546
Today, 01:26 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 435
Re: TRU.ca - Bot Shots
hmm ... nevermind ... looks to be old toys ... that just showed up for some reason.
https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Bot_Shots_(toyline
)
I do not recall ever seeing these in store.
