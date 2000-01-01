Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TRU.ca - Bot Shots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Beast Machine
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 435
TRU.ca - Bot Shots
Found these listed on the site.

Looks interesting, but pricey.
Makes me think of those Hero Smashers.

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294946

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294836

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=17294846

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348436

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348536

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....uctId=20348546
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking for: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:26 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Beast Machine
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 435
Re: TRU.ca - Bot Shots
hmm ... nevermind ... looks to be old toys ... that just showed up for some reason.

https://tfwiki.net/wiki/Bot_Shots_(toyline)

I do not recall ever seeing these in store.
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking for: Nothing Right Now
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE MPM-5 BARRICADE FORD POLICE CAR ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers 2007 Movie Voyager Decepticon Blackout - 100% Complete with Box
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 SLUDGE MINT box Dinobot Japan hasbro Fr Terro vintage
Transformers
1986 Transformers G1 HOT ROD MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro Fr Meteorite vintage
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 TRAILBREAKER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro Fr Glouton Rare
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 SWOOP MISPRINT MINT box Dinobot Japan ERROR rare Assaillo
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Generations Combiner Wars Lot of 5. NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.