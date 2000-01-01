Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:10 PM
#
1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,643
Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
From today's flyer:
Fort Max is $99.99 at London Drugs.
No idea about store stock numbers or if it will be online.
Link:
http://eflyer.londondrugs.com/h/m/lo...cale=en&type=1
Last edited by chaingunsofdoom; Today at
10:16 PM
.
chaingunsofdoom
View Public Profile
Send a private message to chaingunsofdoom
Find More Posts by chaingunsofdoom
Today, 10:13 PM
#
2
Cpl. Chrissandwich
Armada
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 670
Re: Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
Seriously? The London drugs at tilicum mall in Victoria won't have it...
__________________
I'm going to have a fit if they don't have Dr. Pepper!...Can I have a Pepsi?
Cpl. Chrissandwich
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Cpl. Chrissandwich
Find More Posts by Cpl. Chrissandwich
Today, 10:24 PM
#
3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,006
Re: Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
Boo, there's no stores in Ontario
__________________
WTB (MISB/MIB):
MP, LEGO, MOTUC
B/S/T Threads:
TFCON 2017 Transformers -
Cybertron.ca
Action Figures -
ActionFigureNews
G.I.Joe Figures -
Hisstank
Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander
View Public Profile
Send a private message to CobraCommander
Find More Posts by CobraCommander
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-5 Decepticon Megatron & Justitoys Upgrade Kit
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:29 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.