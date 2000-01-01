Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,643
Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
From today's flyer:
Fort Max is $99.99 at London Drugs.

No idea about store stock numbers or if it will be online.

Link:
http://eflyer.londondrugs.com/h/m/lo...cale=en&type=1
Old Today, 10:13 PM   #2
Cpl. Chrissandwich
Armada
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 670
Re: Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
Seriously? The London drugs at tilicum mall in Victoria won't have it...
Old Today, 10:24 PM   #3
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,006
Re: Fort Max $99.99 at London Drugs for Black Friday
Boo, there's no stores in Ontario
