Today, 10:15 PM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
TR Trypticon $172.46 @ Indigo.ca
Good price... only 2 left.

https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/fr-ca...=Home&ikwidx=0
Coming soon: Hasbro TR DLX Arcee + Hasbro TLK DLX Heut Reud
Today, 10:20 PM   #2
namomaz
Beasty
Re: TR Trypticon $172.46 @ Indigo.ca
amazon.ca is cheaper
Today, 10:29 PM   #3
Pgianos
Energon
Re: TR Trypticon $172.46 @ Indigo.ca
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B01...K6Y9EEQB&psc=1

157
