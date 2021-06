canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,831

Re: Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF WFC-02 Megatron And PF SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumbleb *Yawn*



Another Siege Megatron, ggrreeaatt......



Sorry but these "premium" finishes do nothing for me so far, especially on a mold that has what? 6 different releases in the last 3 years?



Prime looks ok, but I'm fine with my original SS version.