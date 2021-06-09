|
ThreeZero Shattered Glass DLX Soundwave BBTS Exclusive Revealed
has revealed a new ThreeZero DLX exclusive figure – Shattered Glass Bumblebee Movie Soundwave and Ravage! This is a repaint of the DLX Soundwave (see our gallery here
) in the Shattered Glass colors. He even comes with the trusty headband! Check the details below. He’s retailing for USD $249.99 and is due to ship in 2nd Quarter 2021. Product Description Hasbro and Threezero are proud to present Megatron’s most loyal and reliable of heroic Deceptions, Shattered Glass Soundwave (and his devotee spy-trooper Ravage) as the next character in » Continue Reading.
