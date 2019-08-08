|
Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundblaster & Bluestrea
*we have our first in-package look at the upcoming*Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundblaster & Bluestreak toys. We finally have a closer look at the actual toys. Optimus Prime and Megatron are labeled as “Classic Animation” versions and they show a very nice cell-shaded finishing. Soundblaster is a black redeco of Soundwave, inspired by his appearance in the G1 Japan “The Headmasters” cartoon. To top it all, Bluestreak joins to the Autobot cars collection. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images, and then sound off your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
