Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundblaster & Bluestrea

Via In Demand Toys on Facebook *we have our first in-package look at the upcoming*Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundblaster & Bluestreak toys. We finally have a closer look at the actual toys. Optimus Prime and Megatron are labeled as "Classic Animation" versions and they show a very nice cell-shaded finishing. Soundblaster is a black redeco of Soundwave, inspired by his appearance in the G1 Japan "The Headmasters" cartoon. To top it all, Bluestreak joins to the Autobot cars collection.