Thanks to 2005 Board members*Ricktide,*JSteezTFwf502 and*Oreo Bot*for sharing i our boards photographic proff of their sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks at Target stores. T-Wrecks is a red redeco of Kingdom Beast Megatron inspired by the*original*Ultra Class T-Wrevks
*which was a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline in 2000. It had a Target RedCard early access
*some weeks ago, and now it has been found at Target West Milwaukee Store, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin;*Target Bashford Manor Store, Louisville, Kentucky and*Target Bloomington Normal Store, Normal, Illinois. Time to check you nearest Target stores to try to grab T-Wrecks for your collection. » Continue Reading.
