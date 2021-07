Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks Out At Target Stores

Thanks to 2005 Board members*Ricktide,*JSteezTFwf502 and*Oreo Bot*for sharing i our boards photographic proff of their sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks at Target stores. T-Wrecks is a red redeco of Kingdom Beast Megatron inspired by the*original* Ultra Class T-Wrevks *which was a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline in 2000. It had a Target RedCard early access *some weeks ago, and now it has been found at Target West Milwaukee Store, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin;*Target Bashford Manor Store, Louisville, Kentucky and*Target Bloomington Normal Store, Normal, Illinois. Time to check you nearest Target stores to try to grab T-Wrecks for your collection.