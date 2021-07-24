Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger 2-Pack Out At Target


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Arnhide*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee &#038; Barricade 2-Pack*at US retail. This*recently revealed pack consists of re-releases of the*Age Of Extinction High Octane Bumblebee mold*and Studio Series SS-02 Stinger. We finally have a confirmed US sighting of this pack at Target*in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. With this sighting we can confirm that*the complete case assortment is out at Target stores with the previously reported*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee &#038; Barricade 2-Pack and*Bumblebee &#038; Dropkick 2-Pack. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee High Octane Bumblebee & Stinger 2-Pack Out At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



