Possible New Transformers Listings: Clones, Hubcap, Thrust, GI Joe & Transformers Set



It seems that news and reveals have not stopped after New York Toy Fair 2020. Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Zircon72*we can share for your some new Transformers listings which include Clones, Hubcap, Thrust, GI Joe & Transformers Set and more. These listings (which include SKU numbers) were found via Toys”R”Us Canada Inventory system. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get a proper official confirmation. Read on for the full list: Generations Clones 2-Pack 477877 Generations Selects Hubcap 479608 Earthrise Deluxe Exhaust 458783 WFC Deluxe Arcee 472047 WFC Deluxe Smokescreen 472050 Earthrise Deluxe Greasepit 477882 (“modulator”/Micromaster



The post Possible New Transformers Listings: Clones, Hubcap, Thrust, GI Joe & Transformers Set And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.