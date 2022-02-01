Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page CreaturesCollide x7! I?m in a Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:46 PM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,525
CreaturesCollide x7! I?m in a Target
I?m currently in the Watertown NY Target

After the copies for myself, they?ve got:

CreaturesCollide x7 (73.99 USD)
RedCog x2 (31.49 USD)
Buzzworthy BB naked Dinobot x6 (31.49 USD)
BWBB toy deco Terrorsaur x11 (22.99 USD)

Gonna buy my few individually to be able to quote a proper CAD total

Going to run out for supper and maybe come back, if anyone wants some of these?

I?ll do cost (converted to CAD) plus shipping, if anyone wants me to pick up any, this offer is good for maybe an hour

(Sorry for huge pic, im on my phone)

Last edited by evenstaves; Today at 05:05 PM. Reason: Changing title
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:01 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,691
Re: CreaturesCollide x7! I?m in a Target
Pmed.
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.