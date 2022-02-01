evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,525

CreaturesCollide x7! I?m in a Target



After the copies for myself, they?ve got:



CreaturesCollide x7 (73.99 USD)

RedCog x2 (31.49 USD)

Buzzworthy BB naked Dinobot x6 (31.49 USD)

BWBB toy deco Terrorsaur x11 (22.99 USD)



Gonna buy my few individually to be able to quote a proper CAD total



Going to run out for supper and maybe come back, if anyone wants some of these?



I?ll do cost (converted to CAD) plus shipping, if anyone wants me to pick up any, this offer is good for maybe an hour



(Sorry for huge pic, im on my phone)



