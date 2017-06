Possible Movie 2007 Leader Optimus Prime Redeco and Bumblebee Three Pack

Via NOTRAB on Weibo, we have an image of a rather bizarre new reveal. It is the 2007 Movie toyline's Leader Class Optimus Prime, but it is a new deco we've not seen before with a chromed front grill and no flames on the nose of the truck. It's pointed out that this version of Optimus is probably not an earlier release who is flying under most radars, as only one version previous – the Japanese MA-21 release – featured chrome, and its deco was not the same as we are seeing here.