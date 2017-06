Transformers: The Last Knight Exhibit At TMT Plaza In Hong Kong

There is no doubt that Transformers fans in Asia can’t have enough of Transformers. Thanks to 2005 Boards user*griffin-of-oz who has shared pictures of the*Transformers: The Last Knight Exhibit At TMT Plaza In Hong Kong. The exhibit takes place in the middle of a shopping centre in the North West city of Tuen Mun. The Shopping Centre is called Tuen Mun Town Plaza, or TMT Plaza.*The exhibit takes up a lot of floor space, with several large robot statues, a console gaming area, toy displays, and a mini-store jointly run by ToysRUs (who have a store in the centre) and » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Exhibit At TMT Plaza In Hong Kong appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM