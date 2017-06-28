|
Transformers: The Last Knight Madness Event In Hong Kong And Premier Edition Battle D
Transformers The Last Knight is already in theaters, but the promotion in Asia is still going strong and with incredibles displays and events. Thanks to 2005 Boards user pie125 we have a video of*Transformers: The Last Knight Madness Event In Hong Kong. The event is full of merchadising and toys. Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member Nevermore, we could identify: – Voyager Hound and Megatron – Deluxe Hot Rod (Walmart exclusive in the US, general retail in Asia) – Leader Optimus Prime and Megatron – Planet Cybertron (Toys”R”Us exclusive) – Autobot Sqweeks RC – MPM-3 Bumblebee – Also Titans Return » Continue Reading.
