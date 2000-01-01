Today, 01:44 PM #1 Soundwave77 Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2013 Location: Calgary Posts: 50 MP and 3rd party for sale in Calgary

MP-36 Megatron 2.0 first release $325 cdn

MP-35 Grapple $180 cdn

MP-27 Ironhide $130 cdn

MP-30 Ratchet $130 cdn

MP-20 Wheel Jack $90 cdn

Maketoys Desprotron $175 cdn

Ocular Max Sphinx $130 cdn

http://plasticsparkphotography.com/t... /ps01asphinxa

MAKE TOYS - MTCD-01 - STRIKER MANUS $85 cdn (Dinged box special)

TRANSFORMMISSION - HAVOC - M-01 DISORDER $130 cdn -SOLD

TRANSFORMMISSION - HAVOC - M-02 CARNAGE $130 cdn - SOLD

GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01G TYRANT $40

GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01H TYRANT - clear version $50 cdn





Fans Toys Dinobots complete set of five

- displayed, transformed a few times $1400 cdn



available for meetup in evenings or weekend. Can meet downtown during lunch time.



shipping available at buyer's cost Following items in stock, sealed and brand new unless stated:MP-36 Megatron 2.0 first release $325 cdnMP-35 Grapple $180 cdnMP-27 Ironhide $130 cdnMP-30 Ratchet $130 cdnMP-20 Wheel Jack $90 cdnMaketoys Desprotron $175 cdnOcular Max Sphinx $130 cdnMAKE TOYS - MTCD-01 - STRIKER MANUS $85 cdn (Dinged box special)GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01G TYRANT $40GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01H TYRANT - clear version $50 cdnFans Toys Dinobots complete set of five- displayed, transformed a few times $1400 cdnavailable for meetup in evenings or weekend. Can meet downtown during lunch time.shipping available at buyer's cost

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

