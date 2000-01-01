Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:44 PM
Soundwave77
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Calgary
Posts: 50
MP and 3rd party for sale in Calgary
Following items in stock, sealed and brand new unless stated:
MP-36 Megatron 2.0 first release $325 cdn
MP-35 Grapple $180 cdn
MP-27 Ironhide $130 cdn
MP-30 Ratchet $130 cdn
MP-20 Wheel Jack $90 cdn
Maketoys Desprotron $175 cdn
Ocular Max Sphinx $130 cdn
http://plasticsparkphotography.com/t.../ps01asphinxa
MAKE TOYS - MTCD-01 - STRIKER MANUS $85 cdn (Dinged box special)
TRANSFORMMISSION - HAVOC - M-01 DISORDER $130 cdn -SOLD
TRANSFORMMISSION - HAVOC - M-02 CARNAGE $130 cdn - SOLD
GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01G TYRANT $40
GENERATION TOY - GRAVITY BUILDER - GT-01H TYRANT - clear version $50 cdn


Fans Toys Dinobots complete set of five
- displayed, transformed a few times $1400 cdn

available for meetup in evenings or weekend. Can meet downtown during lunch time.

shipping available at buyer's cost
