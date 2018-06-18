|
Imaginarium Art Jazz Statue Final Product Images
Imaginarium Art*Website
*have updated a pre-order of their G1 Jazz*Statue and a nice gallery of the final product. These new images give us a great view of the Autobot warrior from almost every possible angle and showing his amazing finishing, extra details and measurements. Theres a full description of the product and details of the pre-order too : Autobot Jazz Transformers G1 1:6 Statues Item Code : 4587788441111 License : Hasbro Weight : 5 KG Retail Price : SG$ 449.00 ($334.37) Preorder Price : SG$ 405.00 ($301.60) Deposit : SG$ 100.00 ($74.47) Item Status : Preorder Closing Date : 06/18/2018 » Continue Reading.
The post Imaginarium Art Jazz Statue Final Product Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
