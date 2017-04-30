Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,499
HobbyFree 2017 ? Third Party Roundup


As the month of April comes to a close, so does a sizeable event overseas called HobbyFree. Thanks to a plethora of users on Facebook and Weibo, we have images from displays at the event featuring all sorts of upcoming figures! Companies such as Fans Toys, Mastermind Creations, Fans Hobby, DX9, KFC, X-Transbots, and plenty others were present this weekend with a variety of figures at different stages of production. We’ve taken the liberty of breaking everything down by company, products, and what stage of the game everything’s at. Check out the full rundown after the jump, where we’ve linked &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
