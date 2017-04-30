Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,499

HobbyFree 2017 ? Third Party Roundup



As the month of April comes to a close, so does a sizeable event overseas called HobbyFree. Thanks to a plethora of users on Facebook and Weibo, we have images from displays at the event featuring all sorts of upcoming figures! Companies such as Fans Toys, Mastermind Creations, Fans Hobby, DX9, KFC, X-Transbots, and plenty others were present this weekend with a variety of figures at different stages of production. We’ve taken the liberty of breaking everything down by company, products, and what stage of the game everything’s at. Check out the full rundown after the jump, where we’ve linked



The post







More... As the month of April comes to a close, so does a sizeable event overseas called HobbyFree. Thanks to a plethora of users on Facebook and Weibo, we have images from displays at the event featuring all sorts of upcoming figures! Companies such as Fans Toys, Mastermind Creations, Fans Hobby, DX9, KFC, X-Transbots, and plenty others were present this weekend with a variety of figures at different stages of production. We’ve taken the liberty of breaking everything down by company, products, and what stage of the game everything’s at. Check out the full rundown after the jump, where we’ve linked » Continue Reading. The post HobbyFree 2017 – Third Party Roundup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________