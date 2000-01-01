|
Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Hi guys!
I bought the Alternate Universe Optimus Prime from Amazon.com when they had the US $35 sale for it and I've been tracking it these past few days. Keep in mind I live in an apartment and have a concierge downstairs that opens the door for deliveries. So far I haven't missed a single amazon.ca delivery with over 30 purchases. This is the tracking:
Delivery attempted November 20
Unfortunately, Pitney Bowes ran into an issue when attempting your delivery. They will try again.
Shipped with Pitney Bowes
Saturday, November 21
1:08 AM
Delivery attempted
Friday, November 20
12:49 PM
Out for delivery
Thursday, November 19
6:50 PM
Delivery attempted
12:45 PM
Out for delivery
Monday, November 16
4:20 PM
Completed customs clearance process
Friday, November 13
1:44 PM
Package has left the carrier facility
12:41 PM
Package arrived at a carrier facility
4:03 AM
Package departed an Amazon facility
Trenton, NJ US
Thursday, November 12
4:44 AM
Package arrived at an Amazon facility
Robbinsville, New Jersey US
Package has shipped
Delivery attempted at 1.08am? I feel like they didn't even try to delivery and just punched in a whole bunch off crap. Let's see how many more attempts before they send it back to amazon.