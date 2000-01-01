Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:03 PM   #1
starsaber89
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Hi guys!

I bought the Alternate Universe Optimus Prime from Amazon.com when they had the US $35 sale for it and I've been tracking it these past few days. Keep in mind I live in an apartment and have a concierge downstairs that opens the door for deliveries. So far I haven't missed a single amazon.ca delivery with over 30 purchases. This is the tracking:

Delivery attempted November 20
Unfortunately, Pitney Bowes ran into an issue when attempting your delivery. They will try again.

Shipped with Pitney Bowes

Saturday, November 21
1:08 AM
Delivery attempted

Friday, November 20
12:49 PM
Out for delivery

Thursday, November 19
6:50 PM
Delivery attempted

12:45 PM
Out for delivery

Monday, November 16
4:20 PM
Completed customs clearance process

Friday, November 13
1:44 PM
Package has left the carrier facility

12:41 PM
Package arrived at a carrier facility

4:03 AM
Package departed an Amazon facility
Trenton, NJ US

Thursday, November 12
4:44 AM
Package arrived at an Amazon facility
Robbinsville, New Jersey US

Package has shipped

Delivery attempted at 1.08am? I feel like they didn't even try to delivery and just punched in a whole bunch off crap. Let's see how many more attempts before they send it back to amazon.
starsaber89 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Titanium
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,277
Re: Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Give them a call (Pitney Bowes). Provide the tracking number and they'll tell you what happened. They can also reschedule the delivery. Looks like this is the number 1-800-672-6937.
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:35 PM   #3
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Scrapper6's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,367
Re: Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
That's odd, mine was handed off to Canada Post and then delivered this past Wednesday, I think. What is going on with yours?

EDIT: Actually, no, it was passed to Purolator. My bad.
__________________
Want:
RID Warriors MOSC Thunderhoof, Ratchet
Scrapper6 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:55 PM   #4
starsaber89
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Re: Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Quote:
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
Give them a call (Pitney Bowes). Provide the tracking number and they'll tell you what happened. They can also reschedule the delivery. Looks like this is the number 1-800-672-6937.
Just tried calling but they're closed on the weekends for calls, also it doesn't seem like they have a department for tracking packages. It was just account information, sales, technical support and something else for options. I'm surprised you found a number, it was blank for pitney bowes on amazon.com. There was no email or phone number, just listed n/a on contacts. I'll try again on monday and see what happens.
starsaber89 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:57 PM   #5
starsaber89
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Unhappy Re: Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Scrapper6 View Post
That's odd, mine was handed off to Canada Post and then delivered this past Wednesday, I think. What is going on with yours?

EDIT: Actually, no, it was passed to Purolator. My bad.
Haha that's good that you received it, never heard of this pitney bowes shipping company. pretty terrible to fail delivery over and over again. No phone number listed on the amazon contact carrier page either:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/custo...ontact_carrier

They shoulda given mine to purolator too!
starsaber89 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1982 GoBots G1 Transformers D-5147 POPY D.S. Transformer Train Rare Vintage
Transformers
1998 Hasbro/Takara GoBot Hot Rod Pick Up Truck Transformer, Gold
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Metroplex accessory Six Gun chest piece
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Mechtech Barricade
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.