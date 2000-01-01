Today, 05:03 PM #1 starsaber89 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Toronto Posts: 17 Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping? Hi guys!



I bought the Alternate Universe Optimus Prime from Amazon.com when they had the US $35 sale for it and I've been tracking it these past few days. Keep in mind I live in an apartment and have a concierge downstairs that opens the door for deliveries. So far I haven't missed a single amazon.ca delivery with over 30 purchases. This is the tracking:



Delivery attempted November 20

Unfortunately, Pitney Bowes ran into an issue when attempting your delivery. They will try again.



Shipped with Pitney Bowes



Saturday, November 21

1:08 AM

Delivery attempted



Friday, November 20

12:49 PM

Out for delivery



Thursday, November 19

6:50 PM

Delivery attempted



12:45 PM

Out for delivery



Monday, November 16

4:20 PM

Completed customs clearance process



Friday, November 13

1:44 PM

Package has left the carrier facility



12:41 PM

Package arrived at a carrier facility



4:03 AM

Package departed an Amazon facility

Trenton, NJ US



Thursday, November 12

4:44 AM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility

Robbinsville, New Jersey US



Package has shipped



Delivery attempted at 1.08am? I feel like they didn't even try to delivery and just punched in a whole bunch off crap. Let's see how many more attempts before they send it back to amazon. Today, 05:10 PM #2 ssjgoku22 Titanium Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,277 Re: Amazon.com and Pitney Bowes Shipping? Give them a call (Pitney Bowes). Provide the tracking number and they'll tell you what happened. They can also reschedule the delivery. Looks like this is the number 1-800-672-6937.

Sales:



EDIT: Actually, no, it was passed to Purolator. My bad.

EDIT: Actually, no, it was passed to Purolator. My bad.



https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/custo...ontact_carrier



They shoulda given mine to purolator too! Haha that's good that you received it, never heard of this pitney bowes shipping company. pretty terrible to fail delivery over and over again. No phone number listed on the amazon contact carrier page either:They shoulda given mine to purolator too!

