|
Special Edition Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime
We previously reported
this special black redeco of TR Optimus Prime, and now we have some extra details and the confirmation that this*Special Edition Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime*will be a San Diego Comicon Exclusive. Hyperbeast.com*
shared clear pictures in both modes and packaging and information about this release: “Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters June 21, and fanatics can celebrate the movie with a new Optimus Prime action figure. The autobot figurine was partially designed by Primitive Skateboarding founder Paul Rodriguez, and features some updates to the characters traditional red and blue paint job. This Prime belongs to the » Continue Reading.
