Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Bot Bots Series 2 ship and sold by amazon.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:49 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,562
Bot Bots Series 2 ship and sold by amazon.ca
Bot Bots series 2 has yet to be found in Canadian stores, but Amazon.ca has some packs:

https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Botbots-5P...YGXPAVWKFF3WTQ

https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-T...s=toys&sr=1-95

https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-B...s=toys&sr=1-98

As expected, due to now comparisons available for the price algorythm, the prices are garbage.
MapleMegatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Combiner Wars Transformers Megatron And Alpha Bravo
Transformers
Perfect Effect DX09 MEGA DORAGON Transmetal 2 Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.