HasLab Victory Saber ? Autobot Display Stand Unlocked!


Continuing our ongoing HasLab Victory Saber updates, we can report that the project has now hit the 17,000 backer mark, meaning that the Autobot Display Stand has been unlocked! The project now has a little over 2 days remaining, and only one more tier to unlock – 20,000 for the shield and Micromasters Holi &#038; Fire. If you’re interested in making it happen, you can place your order here: Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber

The post HasLab Victory Saber – Autobot Display Stand Unlocked! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



