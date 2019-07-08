|
Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Images
3P Company Mech Fans Toys have shared in their Weibo account
*our first images of the gray prototype of their*MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain). This Legends scaled take on the classic G1 Astrotrain looks very promising so far. We have a look at the space shuttle and train modes at the moment. We are yet to see the robot mode, but the images show fairly cartoon-accurate alt modes, something remarkable for a figure this size. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates when it’s available. Click » Continue Reading.
The post Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.