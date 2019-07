Mech Fans Toys MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Gray Prototype Images

3P Company Mech Fans Toys have shared in their Weibo account *our first images of the gray prototype of their*MS-26 Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain). This Legends scaled take on the classic G1 Astrotrain looks very promising so far. We have a look at the space shuttle and train modes at the moment. We are yet to see the robot mode, but the images show fairly cartoon-accurate alt modes, something remarkable for a figure this size. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates when it's available.