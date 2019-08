Transformers Flame Toys Furai Model Bumblebee: Out at U.S. Retail

Mere days after Thundercracker's arrival , the recently released Flame Toys Furai Model Bumblebee that we first revealed on these pages last year rolls into U.S. retail as confirmed by the Connecticut Barnes & Noble recon of TFW2005 member almightymaximus. Over 50 movable joints makes it easy to set any pose The size from top to bottom is approximately 13cm (14.5cm if helicopter engine is included) 2 different type of hands and weapons are included Remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!