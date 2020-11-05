|
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives Pre-Orders For April 2021 Earthrise Thrust And Runa
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated several new exclusives pre-orders, all of them expected for release by April 2021. All listings have a brief Order period from November 6 to December 3. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. ER EX- 23 Runabout
–*?3,080 / $29.77 ER EX-24 Thrust
*–*?4,950 / $47.85 KD EX-02 Vertebreak
–*?1,650 / $15.95 While exclusives to Takara Tomy Mall, we are sure some online retailers will offer these items giving you a chance to grab some figures you werent able to » Continue Reading.
