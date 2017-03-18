Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Titans Return Octone, Blitzwing, and Slugslinger artwork


Care of ???????????? on Weibo, we have a look at the collector card artwork for Titans Return Blitzwing, Octone, and Slugslinger. All three are shown in the now traditional Titans Return “head on” stance, which will also be used for the packaging artwork. All three of these characters are remolds – Octone and Blitzwing will be reusing the Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron toys currently on shelves, while Slugslinger is a very creatively reworked version of Triggerhappy. Misfire is also on the cards to complete the trio of Decepticon Targetmasters, although his artwork is not on show, yet. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Octone, Blitzwing, and Slugslinger artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



