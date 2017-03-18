Apple’s iBooks
has added a new preview for the upcoming Til All Are One issue 8. Cybertron’s crisis deepens as the army of Titans rampages across the planet – and the only hope of stopping their onslaught may open the door to an even worse fate. Check out the preview for some introspection and character development for Metroplex setting the scene for the latest installment of Til All Are One!
