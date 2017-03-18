Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Til All Are One 8 iBooks Preview


Apple’s iBooks has added a new preview for the upcoming Til All Are One issue 8. Cybertron’s crisis deepens as the army of Titans rampages across the planet – and the only hope of stopping their onslaught may open the door to an even worse fate. Check out the preview for some introspection and character development for Metroplex setting the scene for the latest installment of Til All Are One!

The post Til All Are One 8 iBooks Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



