Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Arcee In-Hand Images
Thanks to PrimevsPrime*on Youtube, we can share in-hand images of Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Arcee. Arcee is also part of Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe together with Allicon (which we also had in-hand images earlier
). This another new mold of the Autobot fembot. Arcee’s figure is a curious mix. Robot mode looks proportioned, but it was achieved by just hiding the torso and legs under the car mode. As a result, the transformation leaves a big backpack for Arcee. However, you can split the aforementioned backpack to create kind of a*hoverboard* and improve the look of the robot mode. As » Continue Reading.
