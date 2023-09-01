Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:35 AM   #1
vectorsigma2
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BARRIE
Posts: 268
BRYCE
Many of you know Bryce from our community here. Just to let you know he is no longer with us. Love you brother
Old Today, 01:28 PM   #2
Aernaroth
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Hammer
Posts: 4,266
Re: BRYCE
Rest easy, Brr-icy.


Thanks for being such a great guy around here for so long.
Old Today, 01:33 PM   #3
FreedomGundam
Freedom, ikimasu!
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,851
Re: BRYCE
I haven't seen Bryce in many years due to the pandemic, but for several years I used to share a hotel room with him and a few others during TFCon over a decade ago.

RIP my friend. Will miss your sense of humor.
Hope there's plenty of TFs up there for you.
