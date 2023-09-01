Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
BRYCE
Today, 11:35 AM
vectorsigma2
BRYCE
Many of you know Bryce from our community here. Just to let you know he is no longer with us. Love you brother
Today, 01:28 PM
Aernaroth
Re: BRYCE
Rest easy, Brr-icy.
Thanks for being such a great guy around here for so long.
Today, 01:33 PM
FreedomGundam
Re: BRYCE
I haven't seen Bryce in many years due to the pandemic, but for several years I used to share a hotel room with him and a few others during TFCon over a decade ago.
RIP my friend. Will miss your sense of humor.
Hope there's plenty of TFs up there for you.
