FreedomGundam Freedom, ikimasu! Join Date: May 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 2,851

Re: BRYCE I haven't seen Bryce in many years due to the pandemic, but for several years I used to share a hotel room with him and a few others during TFCon over a decade ago.



RIP my friend. Will miss your sense of humor.

Hope there's plenty of TFs up there for you.



TFs and other toys for sale! ( last updated: Post-TFCon2018 ):

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72568



Custom Double-Detolfs:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47820



Looking for:

- Cybertron Hot Shot

- Cybertron Defense Hot Shot

- G1 Repugnus

- G1 Scowl (with Monstructor foot)

- G1 Icepick small gun

- G1 Fire Guts God Ginrai

__________________